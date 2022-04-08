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Sleeping Giant, feat. The Legendary "Gary Peter Carlson" (08.04.2022/001)
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11 views • April 08, 2022
Gary Peter Carlson explores the souls journey into the afterlife and next adventure according to the state of one's soul and karma. He explains the unseen infiltration from off-world Alien races from Reptilian, Lizard, and Gray non-empathic race of souls, who are actively in the process of running the world through leadership positions in politics, government, media, finance, and military intelligence, in spite of the fact that we outnumber these alien beings 10,000 to 1. He also verifies an approaching window of opportunity to Ascend into the 5th dimension set to happen in as short as the next five years, which coincides with the 40-year opening prophesied by the late "Brain Grattan" and "Harmonic Convergence" in 1986 for humanity to wake up and prepare for Ascension. In light of current world events, being now Spring 2022, the implications of more massive change and disorder is clearly set to climatically erupt by the year 2030, and not only will life as we know it to be greatly affected, but also the fabric of the universe and sol system.
CONTACT: Gary Peter Carlson, https://icheckyoursoul.com/ when you have questions for Gary about spiritual facts or about people with Reptilian, Lizard or Archonic souls that are ruling us. Thank "You" and Ascend before me if you can!
CONTACT: Gary Peter Carlson, https://icheckyoursoul.com/ when you have questions for Gary about spiritual facts or about people with Reptilian, Lizard or Archonic souls that are ruling us. Thank "You" and Ascend before me if you can!
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