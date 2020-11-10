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Vote Fraud Accidentally Registers Dog. Dog Vote By Mail Confirmed.
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98 views • November 10, 2020
A woman had a service dog who was being trained at a local college and was therefore registered as a student. The dog's electronic ID tag had a number format that matched a social security number. The college had it's database searched by those who stole the election, they took EVERYONE at that college, registered them to vote, and voted for them, INCLUDING THE DOG. The woman then received an e-mail telling her that someone under her dog's name and age of 18 had voted and that it was a registered vote. She then checked her own legitimately cast vote, and it was not counted. (Credit to Jim Stone)
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