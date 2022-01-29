© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GLOBAL CONVOY FOR FREEDOM - THE TIME IS NOW! - THIS WILL INSPIRE, THIS IS LEGEND - GET THEIR ATTENTION - 012922
Follow
2
Share
Report
130 views • January 29, 2022
JOIN US: https://t.me/FreedomEuro
*ABOUT THE FREEDOM CONVOY*
-Today-
Demonstrate and blockade as you personally see fit. Build momentum and share the movement.
-February 7th-
Convoy to every capital in Europe
Germans convoy to Berlin
French convoy to Paris
Italians to Rome
So on and etc.
-February 14th-
Convoy to Brussels
All of Europe converges on the capital of the EU to demand an end to tyrannical rule in the spirit of love and solidarity
Roles of the demonstrators and organizers
-Support the Truck drivers with prepared meals and necessities.
Maintain a peaceful disposition no matter how much abuse is
administered by authorities
Maintain a cheerful attitude of hope and unity
If you can’t attend an event then show your support along the
convoy routes near you
!!!Key tenants!!!
This is not about vax or anti vax, it is about the people’s right to
choose
This is not about politics, this is about the FREEDOM OF THE
HUMAN RACE!
This is a peaceful action intended to bring about specific results:
-The permanent end to martial law, never again
-Right to travel freely without interference
-Right to choose your own health, wellness, personal decisions
-Right to free speech, never to be infringed
-Right to conduct business freely
-Right to individual sovereignty
-The right to maintain your national pride, human dignity, spiritual
beliefs, and cultural traditions
*ABOUT THE FREEDOM CONVOY*
-Today-
Demonstrate and blockade as you personally see fit. Build momentum and share the movement.
-February 7th-
Convoy to every capital in Europe
Germans convoy to Berlin
French convoy to Paris
Italians to Rome
So on and etc.
-February 14th-
Convoy to Brussels
All of Europe converges on the capital of the EU to demand an end to tyrannical rule in the spirit of love and solidarity
Roles of the demonstrators and organizers
-Support the Truck drivers with prepared meals and necessities.
Maintain a peaceful disposition no matter how much abuse is
administered by authorities
Maintain a cheerful attitude of hope and unity
If you can’t attend an event then show your support along the
convoy routes near you
!!!Key tenants!!!
This is not about vax or anti vax, it is about the people’s right to
choose
This is not about politics, this is about the FREEDOM OF THE
HUMAN RACE!
This is a peaceful action intended to bring about specific results:
-The permanent end to martial law, never again
-Right to travel freely without interference
-Right to choose your own health, wellness, personal decisions
-Right to free speech, never to be infringed
-Right to conduct business freely
-Right to individual sovereignty
-The right to maintain your national pride, human dignity, spiritual
beliefs, and cultural traditions
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.