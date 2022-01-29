GLOBAL CONVOY FOR FREEDOM - THE TIME IS NOW! - THIS WILL INSPIRE, THIS IS LEGEND - GET THEIR ATTENTION - 012922

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*ABOUT THE FREEDOM CONVOY*



-Today-

Demonstrate and blockade as you personally see fit. Build momentum and share the movement.



-February 7th-

Convoy to every capital in Europe

Germans convoy to Berlin

French convoy to Paris

Italians to Rome

So on and etc.



-February 14th-

Convoy to Brussels

All of Europe converges on the capital of the EU to demand an end to tyrannical rule in the spirit of love and solidarity



Roles of the demonstrators and organizers

-Support the Truck drivers with prepared meals and necessities.

Maintain a peaceful disposition no matter how much abuse is

administered by authorities

Maintain a cheerful attitude of hope and unity



If you can’t attend an event then show your support along the

convoy routes near you



!!!Key tenants!!!

This is not about vax or anti vax, it is about the people’s right to

choose

This is not about politics, this is about the FREEDOM OF THE

HUMAN RACE!



This is a peaceful action intended to bring about specific results:

-The permanent end to martial law, never again

-Right to travel freely without interference

-Right to choose your own health, wellness, personal decisions

-Right to free speech, never to be infringed

-Right to conduct business freely

-Right to individual sovereignty

-The right to maintain your national pride, human dignity, spiritual

beliefs, and cultural traditions