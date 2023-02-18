Jon Pike - "Kill yourself" - song "supported by the Canadian government" (music video)

Kill yourself - (Satirical song about Medical assistance in dying "MAID" - Canadian government encouraging their citizen to commit assisted suicide) Jon Pike is a singer-songwriter from Newfoundland who is now living in Toronto. Please support this brave and talented artist with buying his music on I tunes. You find him there and elsewhere under the name BRDGS https://soundcloud.com/brdgsmsc https://www.youtube.com/@BRDGS/videos The link to an interview about this song with the artist: https://rumble.com/v251wox-about-the-most-censured-song-2022-.-even-the-elon-musk-free-twitter-took-do.html A NEWS video explaining the MAID madness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaoPnHoExZY

