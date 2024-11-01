BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALERT! November 6th Begins The Long Pause | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 25
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
336 views • 6 months ago

ALERT! November 6th Begins The Long Pause – Extreme Danger For

Americans


Jovan warns the election outcome will be worse than 2020 - 76 days of extreme danger


- During the “long pause” before valid certification - All hell will break loose when Harris moves into office


- The administration will try to come after the 2nd amendment and may trigger martial law to control MAGA


- President Trump will “legitimately” win and the left is fully prepared to unleash their minions to commit acts of violence against Americans and our cities


- The needle has not moved since 2020 in fact worse


- President Trump asked advice from Jovan on how he won in 2016 and what

needs to be done to fix the system


- 8-10 million more illegal aliens entered into the voter rolls


- The most dangerous voters we have outside of illegal voters are those that won’t vote because they think their vote won’t count


- If we lose this election it’s time to start learning Mandarin


- Jovan discusses Maricopa County


- Jovan provides advice to all American citizens when going to the precincts


- Disagrees with Trump on early voting and explains why


- 50-50 at best do not trust any of the polls – get out and vote


- The rig was not due to the computers Jovan explains why


- A psyop was deployed to have us focus on the computers, dominion etc. when the theft was in the paper


- Jovan explains why every court rejected the computer theft law suits


- What you see on TV vote tabulation is not the vote count


- Understanding the decent decree


- Our voting guidelines are 100% voluntary! Election commission assistance –

staffed by high school and college students – what is it how it works


- Overwhelm the system vote and get many others to vote we can make history or become history


- Donald J. Trump is protected by God – God is not finished with America


- Become self-sufficient back to basics – Food Forest Bible – Feed Your Family – It’s Biblical


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


second amendmentmaga movementtrump victoryvoter integritydivine protectionmaricopa countyharris administrationjovan pulitzerelection certificationelection 2024election securitynovember 6 alertlong pausemartial law warningillegal voter concernspoll mistrustpaper ballot securityelection psyopsvote tabulation issuescivic responsibilitygrassroots voting
