WTFrick LIVE ~ Lasers, Cavers, and Magic - with Steven D. Kelley - PART 2 - June 16, 2023

WTFrick LIVE ~ Lasers, Cavers, and Magic - with Steven D. Kelley - June 17, 2023

I'm sharing this video from "WTFrick LIVE". Thank you Emily, for having this interview, part 2 with Steven D Kelley. Here is the original link for this video, at YouTube and all of the description. Followed by words about Steven D Kelley links.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VdE3kHg5cc&ab_channel=EmilyMenshouseWTFrickLIVE

WTFrick LIVE Emily Menshouse and Willl Martinez WELCOMES Steven D. Kelley to the show!!!

"Steven D Kelley is an Optics engineer ,laser pioneer and inventor who created Laser weapon systems for military use. He was contracted through the NSA , CIA and other government agencies to provide high precision laser technology through his company SK industries.

Through his work, he was made aware of the multilevel under ground systems of tunnels and bunkers that exist under the Getty Museum. He had devoted the last few years of his life of making people aware of this “City under the Getty “as a hub of child trafficking, a system of tunnels that connect this site to Deep Underground Military Bases, a place of advance technology and a place for the global elite to retreat to in case of a global apocalypse."

Listen to Steven's audio on "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic": • Lasers, Cavers & ... Follow him on Telegram!https://t.me/officialoccupythegettypage Follow on Twitter: @occupythegetty

I AM UNABLE TO POST STEVEN'S WEBSITE DUE TO CENSORSHIP--

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO WTFRICK RUMBLE IN CASE WE ARE BANNED ON FACEBOOK AND OTHER PLATFORMS (link provided below in LinkTree)

Will Martinez ~ Dark Fringe Radio: DFR Website: https://darkfringeradio.com/

https://www.facebook.com/darkfringeradio

Get all of WTFrick LIVE's podcasts, where to watch, and merchandise:https://linktr.ee/wtfricklive Make sure to subscribe to Linktree!

https://www.stevendkelley.com/



Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley









