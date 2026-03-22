Satan's Spawn talking to reporters from Arad's strike area & urging other nations to join in his personal war on Iran

Satan's Spawn talking to reporters and urging other nations to join in his personal war on Iran.

Cynthia... I made sure that this is from today, Fox has it, since the Mic said so?, they wrote their following description of their version of this video and link:

Netanyahu warns Iran as Trump issues ultimatum to open Strait of Hormuz

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu discusses escalating tensions after missile strikes as President Donald Trump gives Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or face power plant attacks. Fox News' Trey Yingst reports the latest. https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391384501112

Adding, as of this morning:

From 'Iran War Cost Tracker':

The US has already spent more than $27 billion on the military operation against Iran

This estimate is provided by the monitoring resource Iran War Cost Tracker.

The calculation is based on Pentagon data: the first six days of the conflict cost $11.3 billion, and each subsequent day costs about $1 billion.

However, the estimate may not include some related expenses, including the deployment of forces and the replacement of equipment, so the actual amount might be much higher.

Adding, as of this morning:

From 'Iran War Cost Tracker':

The US has already spent more than $27 billion on the military operation against Iran

This estimate is provided by the monitoring resource Iran War Cost Tracker.

The calculation is based on Pentagon data: the first six days of the conflict cost $11.3 billion, and each subsequent day costs about $1 billion.

However, the estimate may not include some related expenses, including the deployment of forces and the replacement of equipment, so the actual amount might be much higher.