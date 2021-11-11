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LEGION OF DOOM CONSPIRE TO ESCALATE THE ONGOING WAR - WHO/WHAT IS THIS GROUP? W/ DAVE HODGES
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50 views • November 11, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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Investigative Journalist, Dave Hodges, rejoins the program to discuss the latest intel he has on the Legion of Doom. He explains who and what this group is and how they plan to escalate the tensions, violence and war in the United States. We also point out the shear incompetence of the prosecution in the Rittenhouse case and what that really could represent. Lastly, we discuss the embedded corruption within the Arizona audit and other developments across the country and world. You can see more of Dave Hodges and his work at https://theCommonSenseShow.com

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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corruptionarizonawardave hodgessarah westallkyle rittenhousebusiness game changers radioarizona audit
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