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Kathy Barnette on Glenn Beck's show talking about shutting down the Dept of Education & DC Corruption (AIRED: 5/12/2022)
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86 views • May 12, 2022
Kathy Barnette has released a Day One agenda on my website. Use that as a scorecard.
She's also committed that her and her husband will not be trading stocks when elected.
We need to rid DC of the establishment corruption.
(AIRED: 5/12/2022)
She's also committed that her and her husband will not be trading stocks when elected.
We need to rid DC of the establishment corruption.
(AIRED: 5/12/2022)
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