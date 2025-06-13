BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did Jeremiah Predict the End of America?
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
27 views • 21 hours ago

Is Jeremiah 51's prophecy relevant today? This video explores the ancient text, drawing connections to modern events and imagery. It examines the potential alignment of bible prophecy with current global affairs and political turmoil, prompting viewers to consider the implications.


Jeremiah 51 reads like today's news headlines. Faithful prophets to the nation of America have warned of the events that would precede the end of the nation, war with Iran, and civil war within the country are two of the major signs that were given. Those events have now taken place. The promises that Yahusha - Jesus has made to His Faithful Remnant, His Bride, His Body will not fail. Pray that you might be found worthy to escape to the wilderness. Don't let the troubling times shake your faith in His goodness. Draw near to Him and listen for His word of Counsel for your life.


For books and Oils and Ministry Information please visit www.heartofthetribe.org

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Channel Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribe

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Group Link: https://t.me/+Vd81uaq_D4YyOWI5

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Keywords
americababylonwarapocalypsedestructionfaminejeremiah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy