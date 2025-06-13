Did Jeremiah Predict the End of America?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Is Jeremiah 51's prophecy relevant today? This video explores the ancient text, drawing connections to modern events and imagery. It examines the potential alignment of bible prophecy with current global affairs and political turmoil, prompting viewers to consider the implications.
Jeremiah 51 reads like today's news headlines. Faithful prophets to the nation of America have warned of the events that would precede the end of the nation, war with Iran, and civil war within the country are two of the major signs that were given. Those events have now taken place. The promises that Yahusha - Jesus has made to His Faithful Remnant, His Bride, His Body will not fail. Pray that you might be found worthy to escape to the wilderness. Don't let the troubling times shake your faith in His goodness. Draw near to Him and listen for His word of Counsel for your life.
For books and Oils and Ministry Information please visit www.heartofthetribe.org
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Channel Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribe
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Group Link: https://t.me/+Vd81uaq_D4YyOWI5
To reach Chelle: [email protected]