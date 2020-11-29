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Give Me Another Drink - 2020 - Acoustic Demo
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52 views • November 29, 2020
Recorded by StaijZero, 11/21/2020 at 11am in "The Bards Respite" studio. A study in 7th inversions.
Picture Credits:
Roman Denisenko
https://www.instagram.com/tones_by_roma/?utm_medium=referral&;utm_source=unsplash
@romandempire
https://unsplash.com/@romandempire/portfolio
Picture Credits:
Roman Denisenko
https://www.instagram.com/tones_by_roma/?utm_medium=referral&;utm_source=unsplash
@romandempire
https://unsplash.com/@romandempire/portfolio
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