© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love Commandos Indian Ravi is hiding from the revenge of two families: his and his wife. He fell in love with a girl from another caste.
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 15, 2022
Love Commandos
Indian Ravi is hiding from the revenge of two families: his and his wife. He fell in love with a girl from another caste. But on the day of the wedding, the bride’s relatives arrived, beat the newlyweds, and kidnapped the girl. All that Ravi has left of her is a handkerchief, which he keeps with him all the time.
About 70% of marriages in India are still arranged. Intercaste weddings are legal but rare, as they can spoil the parents’ reputation. That’s why young couples that marry for love risk honour killings, severe beatings, and kidnappings. Unfortunately, the police often do little or are even complicit in these cases.
In 2010 volunteers created the Love Commandos organisation. They protect couples that run foul of Indian customs.
Indian Ravi is hiding from the revenge of two families: his and his wife. He fell in love with a girl from another caste. But on the day of the wedding, the bride’s relatives arrived, beat the newlyweds, and kidnapped the girl. All that Ravi has left of her is a handkerchief, which he keeps with him all the time.
About 70% of marriages in India are still arranged. Intercaste weddings are legal but rare, as they can spoil the parents’ reputation. That’s why young couples that marry for love risk honour killings, severe beatings, and kidnappings. Unfortunately, the police often do little or are even complicit in these cases.
In 2010 volunteers created the Love Commandos organisation. They protect couples that run foul of Indian customs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.