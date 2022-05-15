Love Commandos



Indian Ravi is hiding from the revenge of two families: his and his wife. He fell in love with a girl from another caste. But on the day of the wedding, the bride’s relatives arrived, beat the newlyweds, and kidnapped the girl. All that Ravi has left of her is a handkerchief, which he keeps with him all the time.



About 70% of marriages in India are still arranged. Intercaste weddings are legal but rare, as they can spoil the parents’ reputation. That’s why young couples that marry for love risk honour killings, severe beatings, and kidnappings. Unfortunately, the police often do little or are even complicit in these cases.



In 2010 volunteers created the Love Commandos organisation. They protect couples that run foul of Indian customs.