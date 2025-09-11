Dispensationalism = Fraud; Pre-Trib Rapture = False; Calvinism = Lie & Israel = All Believers

In this interview we hit all of the controversial quibble points with a sledgehammer. What does the Bible say about Dispensationalism and pre-tribulation rapture? Dr. Doug Hamp reveals how both are lies created by John Nelson Darby

We also talk with Hamp about his new book on the subject, and about how he came to the world shaking realization that the Torah Law of God is for all believers... and that the church, or all true believers, are Israel.

Book "God's Divorce: The Bible's Hidden Love Story": https://amzn.to/3K1q7pU

Church: https://thewaycongregation.com/

Site: https://www.douglashamp.com/



