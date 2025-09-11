Dispensationalism = Fraud; Pre-Trib Rapture = False; Calvinism = Lie & Israel = All Believers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview we hit all of the controversial quibble points with a sledgehammer. What does the Bible say about Dispensationalism and pre-tribulation rapture? Dr. Doug Hamp reveals how both are lies created by John Nelson Darby
We also talk with Hamp about his new book on the subject, and about how he came to the world shaking realization that the Torah Law of God is for all believers... and that the church, or all true believers, are Israel.
Connect with Doug:
Book "God's Divorce: The Bible's Hidden Love Story": https://amzn.to/3K1q7pU
Church: https://thewaycongregation.com/
Site: https://www.douglashamp.com/