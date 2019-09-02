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Under the Wire Episode 3
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105 views • September 02, 2019
Dr July Wilyman and Meryl Dorey discuss the WA legislation, and the 'Bugger Off' comment made by the WA Premier.
Upcoming RFK Jnr Screenings in Perth - dates and details available.
Dr Wilyman's thesis can be downloaded here - https://ro.uow.edu.au/theses/4541/
Subscribe to Dr Wilyman's newsletter at this link - http://vaccinationdecisions.net/
Purchase tickets to the Robert F Kennedy Jr Film on HPV vaccination at this link - dates are the 16th of August in Perth and the 18th of August in Albany WA:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/the-australian-vaccination-skeptics-network-inc-avn-12242107056
Upcoming RFK Jnr Screenings in Perth - dates and details available.
Dr Wilyman's thesis can be downloaded here - https://ro.uow.edu.au/theses/4541/
Subscribe to Dr Wilyman's newsletter at this link - http://vaccinationdecisions.net/
Purchase tickets to the Robert F Kennedy Jr Film on HPV vaccination at this link - dates are the 16th of August in Perth and the 18th of August in Albany WA:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/the-australian-vaccination-skeptics-network-inc-avn-12242107056
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