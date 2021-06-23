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Situation Update, June 23rd, 2021 - US economy getting MONKEYHAMMERED by insane policies like free universal RENT!
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81609 views • June 23, 2021
If you were looking for evidence that the end of the US dollar debt bomb is near, look no further than California, where federal tax dollars will now be used to pay “universal rent” for all Californians who are behind on their rent payments. Gov. Newsom announced the policy two days ago, essentially proclaiming that anyone in California who actually bothers to pay their rent is a fool, since the government is going to cover that from this day forward.

According to Western Journal, which covered the breaking news, the total cost for covering the current total of unpaid rent in California will be $5.2 billion. But that’s just the current amount of unpaid rent. Once Californians hear the news that the government is paying off all their rent for them, no sane person will pay rent in California ever again.

Read the full article here https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-23-us-economy-will-get-monkeyhammered-by-insane-policies-like-rent.html

0:00 Intro
7:28 Insane News
16:18 National Defense
17:49 Economics

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