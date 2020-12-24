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Dutch Doctors Against Coronavirus Policies Launches
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42 views • December 24, 2020
English transcript and notes https://dryburgh.com/artsen-covid-collectief
“When taking distancing measures, when taking hygiene measures, the use of face masks, distancing measures, we prevent the immune system of healthy people from learning and strengthening it, we are actually weakening society.”
— EVELIEN PEETERS
(Internist Endocrinologist, UMC Utrecht)
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷
https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
(Copyright Stichting Artsen Covid Collectief, December 21, 2020)
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://youtu.be/nUn1gZH8M78
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
“When taking distancing measures, when taking hygiene measures, the use of face masks, distancing measures, we prevent the immune system of healthy people from learning and strengthening it, we are actually weakening society.”
— EVELIEN PEETERS
(Internist Endocrinologist, UMC Utrecht)
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷
https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
(Copyright Stichting Artsen Covid Collectief, December 21, 2020)
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://youtu.be/nUn1gZH8M78
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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