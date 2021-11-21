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Attracted to “Special Secret Places”, Guided by Guides/Guardians vs Spirit Influence, Free Will
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11 views • November 21, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/Q2ym2qu_Fy0
20120211 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Greece
Cut:
25m20s - 39m55s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD’S WILL IS THAT YOU HAVE YOUR WILL. GOD WILL NEVER TELL YOU WHAT TO DO. GOD WILL SAY WHAT IS YOUR DESIRE? IS IT LOVING? GO FOR IT. AND IF IT’S NOT LOVING I’LL CORRECT IT.”
https://youtu.be/Q2ym2qu_Fy0
20120211 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Greece
Cut:
25m20s - 39m55s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GOD’S WILL IS THAT YOU HAVE YOUR WILL. GOD WILL NEVER TELL YOU WHAT TO DO. GOD WILL SAY WHAT IS YOUR DESIRE? IS IT LOVING? GO FOR IT. AND IF IT’S NOT LOVING I’LL CORRECT IT.”
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