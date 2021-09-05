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Global Alert News - #317 - Dane Wigington
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110 views • September 05, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday September 4, 2021.
Supply chains showing signs of shutting down. Earths' life support also throttling back. We're seeing beginning of the 6th mass extinction event. Methane releasing from Tundra and sea floor. Earth on it's way to Venus Syndrome. Wild fires out west deliberately maintained. The Amazon Rain Forest is still burning to the ground.
Supply chains showing signs of shutting down. Earths' life support also throttling back. We're seeing beginning of the 6th mass extinction event. Methane releasing from Tundra and sea floor. Earth on it's way to Venus Syndrome. Wild fires out west deliberately maintained. The Amazon Rain Forest is still burning to the ground.
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