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Bill Gates admits COVID-19 vaccine will kill and maim 700,000
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172 views • August 06, 2020
Banned video, April 14, 2020
Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.
Infowars, Alex Jones
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e94f9aa1119f800c2a11dd7
Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.
Infowars, Alex Jones
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e94f9aa1119f800c2a11dd7
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