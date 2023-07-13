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Proof Porn Is What Is Destroying The USA - Remember Sodom? Stop Porn Or Be Destroyed!
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
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18 views • July 13, 2023

This is not a joke. 

People need to realize that Sodom was destroyed for the sexual immorality that is now happening in the USA and Canada and other nations. Jerusalem was also destroyed. Jonah was sent to tell a people to repent and they did and that nation was spared. God showed me a frightening future for the USA and Canada (the ones with this porn problem - Jesus called it Adultery. Jerusalem was called for destruction in the days of Jeremiah BECAUSE OF ADULTERY AND FALSE PROPHETS!

Special offer, get my book on audio today @ https://bornagainaskings.com

Make sure to check out my book https://a.co/d/j9o07Ch “Born Again As Kings – the end of satan and the beginning of God’s Kings” available on Amazon

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Download all the past podcasts audios here: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

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Learn one of the major keys to the success I have seen in my life – the power of IMAGINATION visit https://learntoimaginate.com

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To support the broadcast the most important thing is to get my book and check out one of my courses https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

You can reach out to me at [email protected] I love to hear from you all!

Cory Gray
“We Take Over The World For Jesus!”

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christianpreachingpornjudgement of godwar with chinawar with russiaporn destroying the usa
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy