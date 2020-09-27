The Glorious Mysteries, The Most Holy Rosary - Wednesday and Saturday

Glorious Mysteries, starting with the Resurrection of our Divine Lord from the dead after He had visited the souls in Limbo. Next mystery the Ascension of Our Lord into heaven, He had spend 40 days on earth teaching the Apostles detail to build up His church, the One Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. Next mystery the Day of Pentecost where the Holy Ghost came in tongues of fire, the birth of the church and sanctification of those present. The Holy Ghost still comes to us in many ways, which we call grace. Actual grace to lift up our minds to heavenly desires love of truth, and to inflame our heart for the love of all goodness especially the love of all perfect goodness God Himself. And by Sanctifying grace in all the seven sacraments.The Assumption of Our Lady body and soul into heaven and finally the Crowning of Our Lady as Queen of heaven and earth.