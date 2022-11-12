Continuing our story of the "Sparta" takeover of the two Anthills from UKR Forces after 8 Years..

Continuing our story of the Sparta takeover of the two Anthills.





These men showed here died to a man attempting to retake the Anthills from the brave soldiers of Sparta by rushing them head on, and were promptly eviscerated in the open fields.





A Spartan points out that the first corpse seen is most like a foreign (he says American) merc. This is due to his foreign made magazines and weapons system, our warrior states.





The second fighter says that the Ukranian have no regard for the lives of their men. "10-20 could die and they would just send more and more" the fighter says