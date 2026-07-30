The Coming Energy and Supply Crisis, an interview with Rex Jones

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Energy powers everything—from transportation to food production. This conversation examines how global conflicts and supply disruptions could impact daily life, fuel availability, and the economy. Understanding these connections may help people prepare for future challenges.
#Energy #Economy #Preparedness #SupplyChain #GlobalEvents #Resilience #Future
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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