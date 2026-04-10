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The Guernsey Experiment is an amazing historical success story that almost no one has ever heard about. It proves that debt-free sovereign money is both financially feasible and economically beneficial. It documents that any local government has the power to issue its own currency without incurring any interest or debt, or becoming dependent on central banks or private finance initiatives that rob taxpayers and burden future generations.