© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Phil Schneider Lecture area 51 (17 apr. 2011) FULL LENGH [ NWO ! THE TRUTH now !
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • March 24, 2021
Phil Schneider Lecture area 51 (17 apr. 2011) FULL LENGH_480p.mp4 , (=original title) , Phil Schneider Lecture area 51 (17 apr. 2011) FULL LENGH [ NWO ! THE TRUTH now ! ( THE TRUTH THAT THE NWO TRIED TO HIDE , CREATING A CHAOS ( with coronavirus . . . even if something is thruth . . . MY honest respect for the victimes. , NEW WEBSITE (type) (from Google) http://sites.google.com/view/erikdp-int , ,
Tags : conspiracy,nwo,nom,chaos,coronavirus,koronavirus, OTHER - INTERESTING - WEBSITE - LINKS - IN - THIS - AREA 51 - A - LOT - OF - SILVER_MINES were there ! ! -
- Une histoire d'argent et de L'argent (metal -silver- . . . ~ and/or ~ -the-money- . . . ) -
- https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/une-histoire-d-argent-et-de-l-argent - IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,
-
-- Une histoire d'argent - L'argent (SILVER an VERY interesting research resalt) (.fr) -
- https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/une-histoire-d-argent---l-argent-silver-an-very-interesting-research-resalt - Tags : chaos, conspiracy, coronavirus, koronavirus, nom, nwo,silver,argent,l argent,money,secret silver, - SEE - ALSO - https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage - - EXTRA : - https://www.facebook.com/VersLaCoupedHygie , [ IMPORTANT video https://youtu.be/DLIOSGVkaEU ] [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ]
- IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,
Tags : conspiracy,nwo,nom,chaos,coronavirus,koronavirus, OTHER - INTERESTING - WEBSITE - LINKS - IN - THIS - AREA 51 - A - LOT - OF - SILVER_MINES were there ! ! -
- Une histoire d'argent et de L'argent (metal -silver- . . . ~ and/or ~ -the-money- . . . ) -
- https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/une-histoire-d-argent-et-de-l-argent - IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,
-
-- Une histoire d'argent - L'argent (SILVER an VERY interesting research resalt) (.fr) -
- https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/une-histoire-d-argent---l-argent-silver-an-very-interesting-research-resalt - Tags : chaos, conspiracy, coronavirus, koronavirus, nom, nwo,silver,argent,l argent,money,secret silver, - SEE - ALSO - https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage - - EXTRA : - https://www.facebook.com/VersLaCoupedHygie , [ IMPORTANT video https://youtu.be/DLIOSGVkaEU ] [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ]
- IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.