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46) Insurance Industry and Wireless Industry - Dirty little secrets
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92 views • November 25, 2020
Insurance Industry and Wireless Industry - Dirty little secrets | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 12/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhVUDN-bnKk
The Wireless Industry are protected, You don't, you'll pay.
Dafna Tachover, Attorney and Founder of 'We Are The Evidence' testifies in opposition to 5G - Michigan Safe Technology, published at 14/08/2018. Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6JMjyXre3U
See 'WeAreTheEvidence.org'
https://wearetheevidence.org/
http://5ginformation.net/
https://www.telecompowergrab.org/
The Wireless Industry are protected, You don't, you'll pay.
Dafna Tachover, Attorney and Founder of 'We Are The Evidence' testifies in opposition to 5G - Michigan Safe Technology, published at 14/08/2018. Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6JMjyXre3U
See 'WeAreTheEvidence.org'
https://wearetheevidence.org/
http://5ginformation.net/
https://www.telecompowergrab.org/
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