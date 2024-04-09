Create New Account
Fr Elias Mary Interview: The Plight of the Akita Visionary & Signs From Heaven to Repent NOW!
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Mar 7, 2024


Father Elias Mary of the Franciscans of the Immaculate unearthes the conspiracy behind the Our Lady of Akita approved apparitions and why she has been kept in hiding. Fr Elias Mary discusses the implications of the April 8 eclipse in the light of the Akita messages and the plight of seer Sr Sasagawa.


Join Fr Elias Mary on pilgrimage in October to Japan.

For more details, see this link:

https://www.canterburypilgrimages.com/tour/october-japan-pilgrimage-with-fr-elias-mills-f-i/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0jt9bB1x2g

signsheavenhumanitycatholicnowakitacover uprepentvirgin marywarningseclipsevisionaryour ladyapril 8mother and refugesr sasagawafr elias maryplight

