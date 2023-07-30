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Niger Stands Up to Neocolonialism - Coup in Niger - 25% of EU's 'Uranium' comes from Niger - Richard Medhurst, 072923
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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115 views • July 30, 2023

Niger Stands up to Neocolonialism - Coup in Niger - Richard Medhurst 072923

I'm sharing this video from, "Richard Medhurst", on YouTube, with his description. Cynthia

I want to add this too:  https://www.rfi.fr/en/africa/20230124-french-uranium-miner-leaves-20-million-tonnes-of-radioactive-waste-in-niger

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About Richard Medhurst: #RichardMedhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Regular live streams and interviews with popular guests from the Left such as Glenn Greenwald, Mike Figueredo (Humanist Report) and Max Blumenthal (Grayzone). Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.

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