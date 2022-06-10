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Guns Save Lives. Two Guns. One in The Hands Of a Criminal. The Other In The Hands Of A Defender. Both Guns Have No Mind Or Agency. Now Imagine Gun Control Or Gun Confiscation Where Only Criminals Have Guns? They're Criminals Because They Don't Obey The Law. They'll Get Guns If And When They Want. This Scene Could Have Turned Out Very Different.