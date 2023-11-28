Pharma Fingerprints over the RSV Study in “Pediatrics”

So it’s no surprise to see yet another recent
study that was cited in a Yahoo News story earlier this month to sell a new
shot promoted and recommended by the CDC - the monoclonal antibody shot called Nirsevimab. Let’s see how credible is this study cited in
the news story.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.