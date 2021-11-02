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O Dr. Zelenko μιλάει για τα εμβόλια στο Δικαστήριο Ραβίνων της Ιερουσαλήμ
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37 views • November 02, 2021
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΠΩΣΔΗΠΟΤΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΕΚΠΛΗΚΤΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΜΕ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΤOY ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟ-ΟΥΚΡΑΝΟΥ ΙΑΤΡΟΥ ΒΛΑΝΤΙΜΙΡ ΖΕΛΕΝΚΟ (VLADIMIR ZELENCO) ΠΟΥ ΕΧΕΙ ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΣΕΙ ΚΡΑΤΩΝΤΑΣ ΜΑΚΡΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΑ 6.000 ΑΣΘΕΝΕΙΣ ΜΕ COVID-19 !!! ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΛΕΕΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ COVID-19, ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΑ, ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΑΠΑΤΗ !!! ΚΑΙ ΤΙ ΛΕΕΙ ΚΥΡΙΩΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΗΦΟΡΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ !!! ΚΑΘΗΛΩΤΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΟΙ !!!
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