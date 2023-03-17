Create New Account
まさかの運命！３０年アメリカにいたらこうなった！！
Grandma to Healer
Published 18 hours ago

テキサスから発信するばあちゃんからヒーラー。 目指している究極のヒーラへの道のお話、孫たちと挑むアドベンチャー、そのほか、とか重大ニュースなど、面白おかしくこのチャンネルで紹介していきたいと思ってます。 チャンネル登録していただければ、私達は大喜びです！

今回は、私の自己紹介です。


YOUTUBEのチャンネルもよろしく❣

https://www.youtube.com/@grandmatohealer

【ご意見、ご要望などはこちらへ】 [email protected]




texaskidsconspiracy theoryjapaneconomic

