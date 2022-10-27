Interview with Dr. Ian Scott, Executive VP of FFA
2 views
Our very own Chelsea Boissonneault caught up with Dr. Ian Scott, Executive Vice President of Food Forest Abundance to learn more about his role in permaculture, how he got involved with it, and what the Freedom Farm Academy is all about.
Click the link to read the interview: https://foodforestabundance.com/interview-with-dr-ian-scott/
Keywords
permacultureorganicfoodhealthylivinggrowyourownfoodfoodforestabundancehomesteadlifegrowingfreedomselfsufficientorganicfarm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos