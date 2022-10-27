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Interview with Dr. Ian Scott, Executive VP of FFA
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3 views • October 27, 2022
Our very own Chelsea Boissonneault caught up with Dr. Ian Scott, Executive Vice President of Food Forest Abundance to learn more about his role in permaculture, how he got involved with it, and what the Freedom Farm Academy is all about.
Click the link to read the interview: https://foodforestabundance.com/interview-with-dr-ian-scott/
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