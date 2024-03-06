NY POST | Trump meets with Elon Musk and a handful of GOP donors in Florida.

NY POST | Trump meets with Elon Musk and GOP donors in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly met with fellow billionaire Elon Musk in Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.

Trump crossed paths with Musk and a handful of Republican donors but is hoping to have a lengthier one-on-one meeting with the electric car and space tycoon in the future, sources told the New York Times.





Specifics of the encounter were sparse.





Trump and Musk famously butt heads in 2017, when the tech guru exited two business-related councils in protest of the then-president’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords.





Musk vocally criticized some of Trump’s policies in the past. He publicly stated that he backed President Biden in 2020 over Trump and voiced support for alternatives to Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.





