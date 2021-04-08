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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0915 - Robert Howe - Interview w/Robert's widow
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0 view • April 08, 2021
Kur broke into Robert’s home and attacked him, choking him, before stabbing him repeatedly with a kitchen knife. He then stole the Howes’ minivan and fled the scene. Robert’s wife, who was in another room with their granddaughters, found him. He was taken to the hospital where, after four months of suffering, he died.
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