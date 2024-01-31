Who is the Antichrist?

Good question - 1 John 2:22-23 says "Who is the liar, if it is not the one who denies that Jesus is the Christ? This is the antichrist, who denies the Father and the Son. Whoever denies the Son does not have the Father, but whoever confesses the Son has the Father as well." Did Donald Trump quietly convert to Judaism, as reported? If true, such a conversion is a denial and repudiation of Jesus, the Messiah.

Trump Was Chosen To Facilitate The Transition To The New World Order

It's not what Trump does in the open. It's what he does behind the scenes that matters. The Deep State plans centuries in advance. They know our human nature and what we yearn for and Trump has been groomed for this particular time in history. It’…

Can the elect be decieved?