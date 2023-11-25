Create New Account
Russia Using New EMP Weapon
The Kokoda Kid
The Russians look as if they've cracked the solution to an EMP (ElectroMagnetic Pulse) weapon. This video takes you on a close-up look into this new form of weaponry.

Video Source:

Borzzickman

Closing Theme Music:

'Quantum Leap' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Borzzickman or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

Keywords
russiaukraineemp weaponsukraine warelectro magnetic pulse weapons

