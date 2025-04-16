BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The End of Gold and Silver Price Manipulation: Could Major Gains Be on the Way?
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
309 views • 2 weeks ago

Get your FREE guide: ►►►  https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671 to learn about diversifying with precious metals)


The video covers the long-standing manipulation of gold and silver prices and the recent signs that these metals may be on the brink of a major breakout.


Let’s dive in as Devlyn Steele, Augusta Precious Metals' Harvard-trained Director of Education, explains why this could be the beginning of gold and silver reaching their true potential.

Keywords
goldsilvergold pricecentral banksprecious metalsgold and silversilver marketsilver pricesilver pricesgold investinggold investmentgold demandgold price forecastgold price predictionprecious metals investmentfinancial system changescommodity futures
