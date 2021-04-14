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The lie of Egypt
Chandor
Chandor
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150 views • April 14, 2021
Secret black history of Egypt Mind Unveiled | SECRET BLACK HISTORY : The Lie of Egypt

The "Out of Africa" theory is believed by the majority of the modern population. This ideology belongs to the cosmology of materialism, the concept that all of matter and consciousness came to be through a "Big Bang" and "Evolution". This is taught in the schools as fact, that we came from monkeys and "cavemen". The result is the suppression of not only our magical faculties but our ancient ancestry.
The issue is "Identity Crisis" and in this video, we explore an alternative history to Africa and "Egypt". Our intention is simply to continue asking questions, to discover more about our suppressed history that has been altered as seems to be evident by the mass amount of depictions from the 1500 -1700s showing architectures that no longer exists
Keywords
blackevolutionegypthistoryliesecretblonde
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