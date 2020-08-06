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Covid Commentary From Australia
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138 views • August 06, 2020
Australian broadcaster, Allan Jones comments on conditions in Australia and their struggle with the virus. If it wasn't for the Aussie accent you can apply pretty much everything he says to the Dominion of Canada. Even the amount of debt he refers to is amazingly similar to our own here in CANADA.
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