AI Art: Why Machines Can’t Match Human Soul | Food for Thought | Adam's Den

Is AI art soulless? From Google’s Veo to “AI plagiarism,” this video dives into AI’s rise, and its threat to human creativity and culture. Why does lived experience matter? Join the debate: Can machines create art?
00:00- Why this topic matters
0:38- AI’s role in art: Useful or hollow?
01:34- The plagiarism problem
02:15- Human experience vs. AI
04:38- AI’s threat to cultural heritage
05:23- The CD shelf: Art as life
07:23- Every creation is a historical document
08:19- Hope for human art