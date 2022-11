7TH TRUMP RESURRECTION/RAPTURE & THE WRATH OF GOD

DID YOU KNOW THERE IS A RESURRECTION OF THE RIGHTEOUS DEAD AT THE 7th TRUMPET IN THE BOOK OF REVELATION ?......IT IS HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT



PRETRIBBERS STRAIN OUT A GNAT AND SWALLOW A CAMEL,,CONCERNING THE TEACHINGS OF THE TRUMPETS OF GOD.



PRETRIBBERS SAY THAT THE 7th TRUMP IN THE BOOK OF REVELATION IS NOT THE LAST TRUMP.



BECAUSE IF IS... IT COMPLETELY DESTROYS THEIR PRETRIB. FABLE. !!!



AND BESIDES THIS..... SINCE THEY HAVE NO ANSWERS AND THEY WILL NOT CONSENT TO THE MATTHEW 24 :30 AND 31...BEING THE LAST TRUMP ..EVEN WHEN JESUS IS RETURNING AT THE SECOND COMING IN THE CLOUDS OF GLORY ...........AND GATHERING HIS ELECT NOT ONLY FROM ISRAEL. BUT FROM THE FOUR WINDS...AND FROM THE UTTERMOST PART OF THE WHOLE EARTH.

MARK 13:27



27 And then shall he send his angels, and shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven.



AS I SAID PRETRIBBERS STRAIN OUT A GNAT AND SWALLOW A CAMEL WHEN THEY EXPLAIN THE TRUMPETS......THEY SAY GOD IS NOT SOUNDING THE TRUMPET ...IN MATTHEW OR IN REVELATION....IT IS AN ANGEL.....IT IS NOT THE TRUMP OF GOD.......BUT WHAT ESCAPES THEIR NOTICE IS THE RESURRECTION OF THE RIGHTEOUS DEAD IN CHRIST........MAKE NO MISTAKE THIS IS THE WHOLE CAMEL STANDING IN THE ROOM AS THEY STRAIN OUT THE GNAT OF THE TRUMPET BEING SOUNDED BY AN ANGEL OR GOD ALMIGHTY FURTHER STRAINING A GNAT..... THEY GO OUTSIDE OF SCRIPTURE AND TRY TO EXPLAIN A JEWISH CUSTOM CONCERNING TRUMPETS.



DID THEY NOTICE THE RESURRECTION OF THE DEAD IN CHRIST IN THE BOOK OF REVELATION AT THE 7TH TRUMP... THE LAST TRUMPET IN REVELATION ?



PLEASE SOMEBODY TELL ME........ISN'T THIS THE WHOLE BALL OF WAX ?...... THE CAMEL AS OPPOSED TO THE GNAT ?..THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM ?...THE WHOLE ENCHILADA ???



THERE IS A RESURRECTION AT THE 7TH TRUMP !



IN.. I COR 15:51-53 THERE IS A RESURRECTION/RAPTURE AND ALSO IN.. I THESS 4:16-17



THIS IS THE BLESSED HOPE.....THE APPEARING OF JESUS CHRIST--TITUS 2:13





GOD BLESS !



IN CHRIST

john_mark