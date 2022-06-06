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US Navy: military doctor was ordered to keep silent over vaccine data
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180 views • June 06, 2022
The lack of scruples and uncompromising approach to Covid shots in the U.S. Navy has been exposed thanks to the courage of a military doctor.
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