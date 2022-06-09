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Truth and Lies Part 6: God's Messiah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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62 views • June 09, 2022

The concept of a divine being that would one day save the human race from its sinful state began immediately after the fall of Adam and Eve when God told them about the coming Redeemer. The knowledge of a Messiah existed among Noah's descendants and wasn't exclusively limited to the offspring of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

There were people in Chaldea who also worshiped the Lord and they had received a prophecy concerning the Redeemer's birth. This message was passed from generation to generation for more than 2,400 years and this is why the wise men from the east showed up following Jesus' birth. The city of Jerusalem with its rich history was once the seat of Melchizedek, a high priest of the living God. Once King David took control over Jerusalem, God established Himself in the city and it was also here that the temple was built by King Solomon.

Jerusalem was also the site of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection and it is here that Jesus will reign during the thousand years kingdom. Jerusalem is also the location chosen by the Devil to be the capital for the Antichrist. This is a foundational message that must be understood before you can understand the coming of the Devil's messiah mentioned in the Book of Revelation.                                                                                                                    Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1511.pdf
TRUTH & LIES Part 6: God's Messiah 

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