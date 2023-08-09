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PERUVIAN ALIEN ATTACKS ONGOING & HISTORICAL*PELACARAS-THE FACE PEELERS*SUN-HIGHEST RADIATION EVER!
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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190 views • August 09, 2023

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://www.space.com/sun-blasts-highest-energy-radiation-ever-recorded-raising-questions-solar-physics https://twitter.com/RonyVernet/status/1688851631402577921 https://www.npr.org/2019/10/08/767283820/not-one-drop-of-blood-cattle-mysteriously-mutilated-in-oregon https://twitter.com/RonyVernet/status/1688957053342035983 https://twitter.com/RonyVernet/status/1689097290223407104 https://twitter.com/UFOnetwork_/status/1688995677664149504 https://twitter.com/planethunter56/status/1688742255241441280/photo/1 https://www.auricmedia.net/silenced-people-dr-karla-turner-murdered/ https://twitter.com/RnRNationlive/status/1688741851895828480 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1689261175911940096 https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1689128456313819136 Gerald Clark | The Anunnaki, New World Order, & The Hidden Battle For Humanity https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYcy1-qZWkE http://www.geraldclark77.com/ https://anomalien.com/whistleblower-phil-schneider-found-dead-after-revealing-alien-agenda/ https://twitter.com/TUPACABRA2/status/1689063242960936960 https://twitter.com/fringe_think/status/1688941539815542784/photo/1 https://uk.news.yahoo.com/operation-saucer-official-search-ufos-155317373.html

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