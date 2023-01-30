JD Farag Prophecy Update - The Testimony of Jesus is the Spirit of Prophecy

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JD Farag
January 29, 2023
Pastor JD explains why any prophecy teaching that’s not a testimony of Jesus, or prophecy teacher that does not point to Jesus, is not the spirit of prophecy.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytoeXZ3anh4P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=