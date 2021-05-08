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Gates Philanthropies And Government Sanctioned Segregation!
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40 views • May 08, 2021
Bill and Melinda Gates are both evil people masquerading as philanthropists! They are getting divorced and like everything else about them it is likely a financial decision just like all their philanthropy. Meanwhile the big pharma industrial complex is poised to make 10s of billions off the injections that are killing tens of thousands! This makes the next logical step of course to be segregating the injected and the non injected right? Well that is what we are beginning to see and as we know from history it always works out well...
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1389976057340592132?s=19
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/09/24/4-coronavirus-vaccine-stocks-the-bill-melinda-gate/
https://nypost.com/2021/05/04/pfizer-expects-26-billion-in-2021-sales-from-covid-vaccine/
https://thenewamerican.com/wa-gov-inslee-pushes-pandemic-propaganda-halts-reopening-increases-capacity-at-events-with-special-vaccination-sections/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/07/australian-man-dies-of-a-massive-blood-clot-days-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/most-vaccinated-country-on-earth-35-of-new-cases-are-fully-vaccinated.html
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1389976057340592132?s=19
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/09/24/4-coronavirus-vaccine-stocks-the-bill-melinda-gate/
https://nypost.com/2021/05/04/pfizer-expects-26-billion-in-2021-sales-from-covid-vaccine/
https://thenewamerican.com/wa-gov-inslee-pushes-pandemic-propaganda-halts-reopening-increases-capacity-at-events-with-special-vaccination-sections/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/07/australian-man-dies-of-a-massive-blood-clot-days-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/most-vaccinated-country-on-earth-35-of-new-cases-are-fully-vaccinated.html
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https://vz.cnwimg.com/thumb-900x/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/GettyImages-1185999102.jpg
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