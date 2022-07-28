Patra Bouzouki Concert 2022

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Find out about this exciting initiative, where young South African Hellenes, will be playing traditional Greek bouzouki, at the Archaeological Museum of Patra, on the 12th of August. Many years of hard work, and passion have come together, to bring this result, and is already making our South African Hellenic community so very proud!