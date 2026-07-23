Why Democrats are terrified of valid elections and why black players are terrified of Caitlin Clark

With the political world still in shock over Lindsey Graham's unexpected death, we continue to expose the lies about the death of Charlie Kirk 10 months ago. Is the lack of an exit wound the "smoking gun" that proves Tyler Robinson's innocence? If it is, nobody told the defense. We'll discuss.



Also, President Trump is ordering massive strikes on Iran as the battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz gets real...and we spend a few moments talking about race and sex...in the WNBA? You damn skippy we do.



We are also looking for your reactions to out last episode on data centers in Ohio. It was a battle royal, but minds are still not made up. We will discuss in the live chat!

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