EPIC SONG "Liars, Cheats, and Crooks" Anti-Depopulation Video by Five Times August (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video.
SONG LYRICS
Lyrics:
You want me scared,
You want me weak
You want me brain dead and asleep
You want us trapped while you all laugh behind the scenes
You want us sick
You think we’re dumb
You want us blind and you want us drugged
You want us poor while you get more of everything
But you don’t get to tell me what to think and what to do
No, you don’t get to tell me what is true
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so I don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
You want us tricked
You want us numb
You want us scared and you want us stung
You want us shot and you want us bought in every way
You want our minds
You want our time
You want us framed up in your crimes
I hope you know that it’s time to go and we’re taking names
‘Cause you don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
No, you don’t get to tell us what is true
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
And we want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
We see la la la la la all your lies
we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
We see la la la la la all your lies
You’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies